Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,301 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.8% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.50. 401,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,828,012. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.