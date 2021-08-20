Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 3,039 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

VLO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.05. 183,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.