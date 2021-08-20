Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 4,019 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,479 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,668,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Starbucks by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 98,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.84. 123,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,844. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

