Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 5,078 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,073. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $411.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

