Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 7,454 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 175,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,798. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

