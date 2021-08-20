Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 74,942 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,942 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $33,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,138. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.75.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

