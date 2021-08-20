Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 82,098 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 13.8% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $104,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.11. 47,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,984. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

