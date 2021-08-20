Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF makes up 4.7% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.58% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $35,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 62,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HEWJ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. 271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.50. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

