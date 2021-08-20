Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Red Violet worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Red Violet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Violet by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Red Violet by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,159. The firm has a market cap of $350.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.47.

Separately, TheStreet raised Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.