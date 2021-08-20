ReddCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $566,193.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $109.23 million and approximately $566,193.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,343.69 or 1.00015253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.01 or 0.00970305 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00472834 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.46 or 0.00344369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006367 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00074099 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004444 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

