RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,149.00

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00832415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048637 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

