RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.80 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $94.74 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.00319103 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00138332 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00157158 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000769 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.