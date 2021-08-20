Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Price Down 45.7% Over Last Week

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 34% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $4.07 million and $140,415.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 45.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00136540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00146869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.34 or 1.00125464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.00923481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.49 or 0.06627371 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

