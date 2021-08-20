Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CDW by 220.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in CDW by 3.4% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 16,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW stock opened at $194.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,352 shares of company stock valued at $18,484,199 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

