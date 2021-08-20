Redwood Investments LLC Grows Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,950,498 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 17.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

