Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $206.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $208.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

