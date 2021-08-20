Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $833.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $817.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.28.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,432 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

