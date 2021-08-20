Redwood Investments LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $93.24 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

