Redwood Investments LLC Sells 24,151 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,151 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.8% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 255,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $140.61 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

