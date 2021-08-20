Redwood Investments LLC Sells 541 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $197.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

