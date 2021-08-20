Regal Wealth Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 111,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,436. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

