Regal Wealth Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 749,966.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,523. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

