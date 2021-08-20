Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 506.7% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.11. The stock had a trading volume of 118,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,981. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.72.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

