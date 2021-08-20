Regal Wealth Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.94. 76,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.