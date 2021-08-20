Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 115,723 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,723 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 3.0% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861,306 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.04. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

