Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 696 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 3.2% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.33. 416,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,289,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.51.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.