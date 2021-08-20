REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of REGENXBIO worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

