Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,400 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RM stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. 55,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,934. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $582.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $237,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $214,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,245 shares of company stock worth $2,363,726 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

