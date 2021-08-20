Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REMYY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

