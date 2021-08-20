renDOGE Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $455,249.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00136274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00147301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.43 or 0.99920353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.00921147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.90 or 0.06630894 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

