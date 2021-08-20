Rentberry (BERRY) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $279,822.80 and $915.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.00846634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.