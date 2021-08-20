REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.0623

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. REPO has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $62,251.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

