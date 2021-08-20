Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Walmart Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

WMT opened at $150.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,783,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,940,601 shares of company stock worth $3,602,034,675 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.3% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Walmart by 24.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 18.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 266,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

