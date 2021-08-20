Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 20th (ALA, ALS, ENB, GEI, GFL, H, MAU, MEOH, MMX, NSR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 20th:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)

had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$57.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$54.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $38.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.75 to C$8.50.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) was given a C$17.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) was given a C$40.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$3.30 to C$3.50.

