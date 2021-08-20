Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 20th (ALA, ALS, ENB, GEI, GFL, H, MAU, MEOH, MMX, NSR)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 20th:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$57.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$54.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $38.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.75 to C$8.50.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) was given a C$17.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) was given a C$40.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$3.30 to C$3.50.

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.