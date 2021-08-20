Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nuvei (NUVCF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS: NUVCF) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2021 – Nuvei had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Nuvei had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Nuvei had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Nuvei had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Nuvei had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$74.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Nuvei is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

NUVCF stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.03. 1,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.00. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $105.20.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

