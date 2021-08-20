Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE: MSM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world's most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. "

8/18/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $98.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating.

7/3/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/2/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

MSM opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $77,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

