Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 20th (ADYEY, APO, ARNGF, CLLS, CYAD, DDOG, KSS, MRVL, MSFT, OCUL)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 20th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $325.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.50 price target on the stock.

