Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 20th (ADYYF, BAS, EVK, G, HLE, INTC, KBX, SAX, SY1, TOWN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 20th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Get Adyen alerts:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €20.50 ($24.12) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $78.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €109.00 ($128.24) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €168.00 ($197.65) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lightning eMotors is a provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets. It designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. Lightning eMotors, formerly known as GigCapital3 Inc., is based in United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.