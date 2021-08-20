Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (FCXXF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: FCXXF) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$19.50 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.67 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,020. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

