Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) & Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Landos Biopharma and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landos Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.54%. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 556.37%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Landos Biopharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landos Biopharma N/A N/A -$30.14 million ($2.47) -5.58 Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 200.28 -$23.08 million ($0.41) -6.32

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Landos Biopharma. Checkpoint Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landos Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landos Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics -11,080.58% -67.46% -57.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Landos Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Landos Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company also develops NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1, a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and PX-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and rheumatoid arthritis. Landos Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells. It is also developing CK-101, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103, a selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of bromodomain and extra-terminal bromodomains; and anti-carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a fully human preclinical antibody to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize certain assets in connection with its licenses in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

