Reviewing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Microvast alerts:

This table compares Microvast and Ultralife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Ultralife $107.71 million 1.21 $5.23 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -152.40% -1.42% Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Microvast and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00

Microvast presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.15%. Ultralife has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.97%. Given Ultralife’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Microvast.

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultralife beats Microvast on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.