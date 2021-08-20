Revolution Populi Price Up 6.1% This Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $54.22 million and approximately $618,262.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

