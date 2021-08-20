Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Up 15.3% in July

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $56.94 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,973,057.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,742,729 shares of company stock valued at $107,575,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
