Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Up 15.3% in July

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $56.94 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,973,057.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,742,729 shares of company stock valued at $107,575,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

