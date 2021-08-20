Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Tops $22.69 on Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $22.69 or 0.00046674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $95,256.46 and $124.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00136511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00148420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,778.92 or 1.00359404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00935518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.25 or 0.06697457 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

