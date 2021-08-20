RING X PLATFORM Price Tops $0.0296 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $496,762.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00823979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048644 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002094 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 281,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

