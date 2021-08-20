Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after buying an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 352,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,295,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 92,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.72.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

