Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.60. Rio2 shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 169,796 shares trading hands.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Rio2 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.54 million and a PE ratio of -8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.85.
Rio2 Company Profile (CVE:RIO)
Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
