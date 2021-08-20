Rise (RISE) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Rise has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $142.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00071138 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 183,459,903 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

