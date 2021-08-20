RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.01

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 109708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ocean Arete Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 549,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 303,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in RLX Technology by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 869,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP increased its stake in RLX Technology by 31.8% in the second quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

