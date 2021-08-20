ROAD Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROAD has a market capitalization of $105,455.01 and $29,443.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00137824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,294.58 or 0.99913652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.35 or 0.00925502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.99 or 0.06669913 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

